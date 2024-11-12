Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Monday night to participate in the “World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit” of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), being held here

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Monday night to participate in the “World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit” of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), being held here.

On his arrival at the Baku airport, he was warmly received by Azerbaijan's Minister of Defence Industry Vugar Valeh Oglu Mustafayev

The prime minister is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.

During his visit, he will represent Pakistan in the conference and highlight the dangers of climate change affecting Pakistan.

He will address the World Leaders Climate Action Summit on November 13 and attend several high-level events on the sidelines of the summit, besides, holding bilateral meetings with world leaders.

Several high-level events and roundtable discussions hosted by Pakistan will also take place at the Pakistan Pavilion during COP29.

Moreover, the prime minister will also participate in the high-level event “Glaciers 2025: Action for Glaciers” which is being hosted by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also attend the high-level event “Delivering Early Warning for All and Addressing Extreme Heat” hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the rising global temperature and a dinner hosted by the President of Azerbaijan in the honour of world leaders.

After his arrival here, the prime minister wrote on X, "Just landed in Baku, a city that beautifully bridges cultures and continents—symbolizing the unity we need to overcome our shared climate challenges."

He said that at COP29, Pakistan would present its climate priorities, calling for commitments that bring real and measurable impact. "Let’s turn words into action," he remarked.