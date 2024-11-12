PM Shehbaz In Baku To Attend COP29 Summit, Present Pakistan's Climate Priorities
Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 09:55 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Monday night to participate in the “World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit” of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), being held here
BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Monday night to participate in the “World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit” of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), being held here.
On his arrival at the Baku airport, he was warmly received by Azerbaijan's Minister of Defence Industry Vugar Valeh Oglu Mustafayev
The prime minister is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.
During his visit, he will represent Pakistan in the conference and highlight the dangers of climate change affecting Pakistan.
He will address the World Leaders Climate Action Summit on November 13 and attend several high-level events on the sidelines of the summit, besides, holding bilateral meetings with world leaders.
Several high-level events and roundtable discussions hosted by Pakistan will also take place at the Pakistan Pavilion during COP29.
Moreover, the prime minister will also participate in the high-level event “Glaciers 2025: Action for Glaciers” which is being hosted by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also attend the high-level event “Delivering Early Warning for All and Addressing Extreme Heat” hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the rising global temperature and a dinner hosted by the President of Azerbaijan in the honour of world leaders.
After his arrival here, the prime minister wrote on X, "Just landed in Baku, a city that beautifully bridges cultures and continents—symbolizing the unity we need to overcome our shared climate challenges."
He said that at COP29, Pakistan would present its climate priorities, calling for commitments that bring real and measurable impact. "Let’s turn words into action," he remarked.
Recent Stories
PS Bani Gala arrest 500 accused during last 10 months
Measures underway to discourage professional beggary: Sindh Minister
IRSA releases 107,100 cusecs water
AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Academy
CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln
ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supplementary Grant
Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applications of 8 accused as withdrawn
CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning international contest
Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parliament’s Karachi Vision 2030 ..
Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support
Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using police lights in private cars
Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city
More Stories From World
-
PM, Danish counterpart agree on enhanced bilateral cooperation on climate change53 minutes ago
-
Muslim World League lauds Riyadh Summit’s stand on Palestinian cause33 minutes ago
-
PM calls for global galvanization, efforts to protect glaciers’ health, future of humankind2 hours ago
-
Crisis-hit Germany headed for February 23 snap election2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Finals results2 hours ago
-
Boeing reaches settlement to avert civil trial in MAX crash2 hours ago
-
Romina urges South Asian countries to unite for regional climate action2 hours ago
-
Pakistan for redefining climate finance to enable developing countries meet NDC goals: PM21 minutes ago
-
Nuclear technology pivotal for decarbonising cotton industry, say experts at COP2921 minutes ago
-
Bees help tackle elephant-human conflict in Kenya4 hours ago
-
UK vows to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 81% on 1990 levels by 203514 minutes ago
-
Poland hoping Swiatek can inspire BJK Cup 'revenge' against Spain4 hours ago