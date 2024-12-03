PM Shehbaz In Riyadh For A 2-day Visit To Attend 'One Water Summit'
Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 06:45 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived here for a two-day visit to represent Pakistan at the “One Water Summit" being held to deliberate upon collective strategies to tackle water security challenges
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived here for a two-day visit to represent Pakistan at the “One Water Summit" being held to deliberate upon collective strategies to tackle water security challenges.
Deputy Governor of Riyadh Prince Muhammad bin Abdul Rehman bin Abdul Aziz received Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as he landed at the airport, accompanied by Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and his Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi. Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq was also present at the airport.
After landing at the airport, the prime minister took to X saying: "Just landed in Riyadh to join HRH Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and other global leaders at the One Water Summit, a timely event to deliberate upon collective strategies to tackle water security challenges. Together, we aim to accelerate action to combat desertification, address water pollution, and advocate for local, regional and global action.
Let’s unite in our pursuit for water sustainability!"
A joint initiative of Saudi Arabia, France, Kazakhstan, and the World Bank, the Summit aims to promote global cooperation and a coherent international approach towards water resource management through high-level political commitments.
At the Summit, the prime minister will deliver a keynote address focusing on restoration, preservation, and adaptation in the context of freshwater resources and wetlands.
He will also highlight steps being taken by Pakistan to promote water conservation, strengthen climate resilience, improve water quality, create livelihoods, and conserve biodiversity.
He will also call for meaningful international collaboration for sustainable water resource management.
