Open Menu

PM Shehbaz In Riyadh For A 2-day Visit To Attend 'One Water Summit'

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 06:45 PM

PM Shehbaz in Riyadh for a 2-day visit to attend 'One Water Summit'

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived here for a two-day visit to represent Pakistan at the “One Water Summit" being held to deliberate upon collective strategies to tackle water security challenges

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived here for a two-day visit to represent Pakistan at the “One Water Summit" being held to deliberate upon collective strategies to tackle water security challenges.

Deputy Governor of Riyadh Prince Muhammad bin Abdul Rehman bin Abdul Aziz received Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as he landed at the airport, accompanied by Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and his Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi. Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq was also present at the airport.

After landing at the airport, the prime minister took to X saying: "Just landed in Riyadh to join HRH Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and other global leaders at the One Water Summit, a timely event to deliberate upon collective strategies to tackle water security challenges. Together, we aim to accelerate action to combat desertification, address water pollution, and advocate for local, regional and global action.

Let’s unite in our pursuit for water sustainability!"

A joint initiative of Saudi Arabia, France, Kazakhstan, and the World Bank, the Summit aims to promote global cooperation and a coherent international approach towards water resource management through high-level political commitments.

At the Summit, the prime minister will deliver a keynote address focusing on restoration, preservation, and adaptation in the context of freshwater resources and wetlands.

He will also highlight steps being taken by Pakistan to promote water conservation, strengthen climate resilience, improve water quality, create livelihoods, and conserve biodiversity.

He will also call for meaningful international collaboration for sustainable water resource management.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Bank Governor Water France Riyadh Visit Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan Event Airport

Recent Stories

Those who violated law during Nov 24 sit-in must b ..

Those who violated law during Nov 24 sit-in must be punished: PM

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan secure decisive lead by beating Zimbabwe ..

Pakistan secure decisive lead by beating Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I match

18 minutes ago
 Sukkur IBA signs MoU with Arts Council to empower ..

Sukkur IBA signs MoU with Arts Council to empower youth through arts

25 seconds ago
 Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet

Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet

59 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against P ..

Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan

2 hours ago
Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charg ..

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge

4 hours ago
 Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

5 hours ago
 COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

5 hours ago
 Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

5 hours ago
 PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From World