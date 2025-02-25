Open Menu

PM Shehbaz In Tashkent On A Two-day Official Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived here on a two-day official visit, at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Tashkent’s Mayor Shavkat Umurzakov, Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Alisher Takhitayev, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan Ahmed Farooq, along with senior diplomatic and government officials welcomed the prime minister at the airport.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Uzbek armed forces presented the static salute to the prime minister.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz will visit the Independence Monument in Tashkent, where he will lay a wreath to pay tribute to Uzbekistan’s great historical figures.

The prime minister will also be given a tour and briefing on the monument’s woodwork, depicting Uzbekistan’s 3,000-year history.

During his visit, the prime minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The discussions will focus on enhancing cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan in regional connectivity, trade, investment, energy, defense, security, regional stability, and education.

The two leaders will also exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

Both sides will also sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements on bilateral cooperation.

He will address a Pakistan-Uzbekistan business Forum aimed at boosting bilateral trade and investment ties.

Besides, he will visit the Techno Park in Tashkent to observe Uzbekistan’s construction industry.

The prime minister is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Investment and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.

