PM Shehbaz Interacts With World Leaders At COP29 Summit

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 09:55 PM

PM Shehbaz interacts with world leaders at COP29 summit

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday interacted with the global leaders as they gathered here to participate in the opening plenary “World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit” of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warmly received the prime minister as he arrived at the summit venue.

As the participating leaders gathered for a family photo, Prime Minister Shehbaz interacted with them and exchanged pleasantries besides discussing matters of mutual interest.

Among those whom the prime minister met included Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Tajikistan President Imomali Rehmon, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Bangladesh Chief Advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam accompanied the prime minister.

