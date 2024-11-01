PM Shehbaz Invites Qatari Businessmen To Invest In Pakistan's Energy, Infrastructure
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 07:01 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met a delegation of the Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA) where he highlighted numerous opportunities in Pakistan's energy, infrastructure, and finance sectors, presenting the country as an attractive investment destination
The QBA delegation, led by Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al-Thani, comprised leading Qatari business figures, each representing influential sectors within Qatar’s economy.
The meeting was held during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's two-day official visit to Qatar aimed at discussing deepening economic ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration.
The meeting brought together key representatives from Pakistan and influential members of Qatar’s business community, emphasizing shared goals for strengthening trade, investment, and economic partnerships.
Notable QBA members present included Vice Chairman & CEO of Al Mana Group Saod Bin Omar Bin Hamad Al-Mana; Executive Director of Mannai Corporation Khalid Ahmed Al Mannai; Chairman MENA & Chief Country Officer of Deutsche Bank Salah Mohammed Jaidah; Chairman of Mansoor Jassim Al Thani Group Sheikh Mansoor bin Jassim Al Thani; CEO of Blue Salon Nabil Abu Issa; and Director of Sendian Group Yousuf Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud.
Each of these delegates expressed interest in Pakistan’s economic landscape, particularly in upcoming projects in energy, technology, and infrastructure development.
During the meeting, both sides explored potential collaborations that could drive job creation, innovation, and sustainable development in both countries.
Members of the QBA responded positively to the prime minister’s invitation, indicating their interest in expanding their investments into Pakistan’s energy and infrastructure sectors. The importance of bilateral cooperation to bolster economic stability and growth within the region was underscored.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Commerce Kam Kamal Khan, Minister for Finance and Revenue Mohammad Aurangzeb and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar were also present in the meeting.
