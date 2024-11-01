Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Invites Qatari Businessmen To Invest In Pakistan's Energy, Infrastructure

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 07:01 PM

PM Shehbaz invites Qatari businessmen to invest in Pakistan's energy, infrastructure

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met a delegation of the Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA) where he highlighted numerous opportunities in Pakistan's energy, infrastructure, and finance sectors, presenting the country as an attractive investment destination

DOHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met a delegation of the Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA) where he highlighted numerous opportunities in Pakistan's energy, infrastructure, and finance sectors, presenting the country as an attractive investment destination.

The QBA delegation, led by Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al-Thani, comprised leading Qatari business figures, each representing influential sectors within Qatar’s economy.

The meeting was held during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's two-day official visit to Qatar aimed at discussing deepening economic ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

The meeting brought together key representatives from Pakistan and influential members of Qatar’s business community, emphasizing shared goals for strengthening trade, investment, and economic partnerships.

Notable QBA members present included Vice Chairman & CEO of Al Mana Group Saod Bin Omar Bin Hamad Al-Mana; Executive Director of Mannai Corporation Khalid Ahmed Al Mannai; Chairman MENA & Chief Country Officer of Deutsche Bank Salah Mohammed Jaidah; Chairman of Mansoor Jassim Al Thani Group Sheikh Mansoor bin Jassim Al Thani; CEO of Blue Salon Nabil Abu Issa; and Director of Sendian Group Yousuf Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud.

Each of these delegates expressed interest in Pakistan’s economic landscape, particularly in upcoming projects in energy, technology, and infrastructure development.

During the meeting, both sides explored potential collaborations that could drive job creation, innovation, and sustainable development in both countries.

Members of the QBA responded positively to the prime minister’s invitation, indicating their interest in expanding their investments into Pakistan’s energy and infrastructure sectors. The importance of bilateral cooperation to bolster economic stability and growth within the region was underscored.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Commerce Kam Kamal Khan, Minister for Finance and Revenue Mohammad Aurangzeb and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Business Ishaq Dar Visit Job Qatar Deutsche Bank Commerce From

Recent Stories

KU, TMC Gulshan Town sign MoU to enhance infrastru ..

KU, TMC Gulshan Town sign MoU to enhance infrastructure

12 minutes ago
 27th SDC to host South Asian stakeholders includin ..

27th SDC to host South Asian stakeholders including regional experts on pressing ..

12 minutes ago
 ADB conference highlights regional integration in ..

ADB conference highlights regional integration in digital era for leveraging tra ..

21 minutes ago
 PSX turns bullish, gains 1,893 points

PSX turns bullish, gains 1,893 points

21 minutes ago
 ADB approves 85 mln USD loan to Nepal

ADB approves 85 mln USD loan to Nepal

14 minutes ago
 Govt effective policies decreases inflation rate: ..

Govt effective policies decreases inflation rate: Ali Malik

14 minutes ago
Thailand's business sentiment rises in October

Thailand's business sentiment rises in October

14 minutes ago
 SECP alerts public to surge in number of fraudulen ..

SECP alerts public to surge in number of fraudulent trading platforms

14 minutes ago
 Global stocks diverge, oil prices gain on geopolit ..

Global stocks diverge, oil prices gain on geopolitical fears

14 minutes ago
 Noted lyrist, poet Tanveer Naqvi remembered

Noted lyrist, poet Tanveer Naqvi remembered

7 minutes ago
 Ambassador Farooq commends Saudi media ministry fo ..

Ambassador Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suw ..

7 minutes ago
 Murad informs Canadian envoy of Sindh govt initiat ..

Murad informs Canadian envoy of Sindh govt initiative for upgrading city infrast ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World