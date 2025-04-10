PM Shehbaz Lays Wreath At Minsk Victory Monument
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 07:20 PM
MINSK (Belarus) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday laid a wreath at the Victory Monument of Minsk to pay tribute to the people who died during World War II.
As the prime minister, along with his delegation members, arrived at Victory Square, the smartly turned-out contingents of the Belarusian armed forces saluted him.
The national anthems of Pakistan and Belarus were played.
On the occasion, Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin was also present, who, earlier, warmly received the prime minister at the airport.
Prime Minister Shehbaz was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From World
-
McLarens dominate Bahrain practice, Verstappen rues 'too slow' Red Bull15 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say children among 10 killed in Israeli strike25 minutes ago
-
UN economist sees three percent fall in global trade due to US tariffs35 minutes ago
-
UN economist sees three percent fall in global trade due to US tariff1 hour ago
-
UN shipping body approves first global carbon pricing system1 hour ago
-
Former England cricket star Anderson given knighthood2 hours ago
-
Rose keeps three-shot Masters lead as Aberg, DeChambeau charge3 hours ago
-
Geneva Inventions Expo 2025: Saudi Arabia showcases innovation drive3 hours ago
-
UN seeks additional $240 million to bolster earthquake relief in Myanmar3 hours ago
-
Alcaraz fights back against Fils to reach Monte Carlo semis4 hours ago
-
Trump tells Russia to 'get moving' on Ukraine as Witkoff meets Putin4 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 2nd update4 hours ago