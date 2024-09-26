PM Shehbaz meets EU President Ursula

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen, on the margins of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

A wide array of topics, including bilateral relations, and regional and global issues came under discussion during the meeting.

The prime minister congratulated Ms Ursula on her re-election as the President of the European Commission and commended her unwavering commitment to advancing the interests of the European Union.

The prime minister emphasized Pakistan’s dedication to strengthening its relationship with the European Union, underlining the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation in advancing shared goals.

Commenting on the GSP Plus Scheme, the prime minister mentioned that Pakistan had demonstrated consistent political commitment to fully implement the GSP Plus-related international conventions.

This exchange between the prime minister and the EU president underscores the commitment of Pakistan to proactive engagement and collaboration on a global scale on issues of mutual interests.