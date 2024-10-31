PM Shehbaz Pays Tribute To Army Personnel Martyred In Bannu Operation
Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 09:50 AM
DOHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the personnel of the Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom in an anti-terrorist operation in Bannu.
The prime minister, who is currently on a two-day official visit to Qatar, conveyed condolences to the bereaved families of martyred Major Atif Khalil, Naik Azad Ullah, and Lance Naik Ghazanfar Abbas, and prayed for the elevation of martyrs' rank in paradise.
"The entire nation salutes its martyrs.
We are resolved to wipe out terrorism in all of its forms and manifestation from the country," the prime minister remarked.
According to a press release from Inter-Services Public Relations, the security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in the Bakka Khel area of Bannu. During the intense exchange of fire, Major Atif Khalil, a resident of Sudhanuti district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, embraced martyrdom along with Naik Azad Ullah and Lance Naik Ghazanfar Abbas.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris
Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..
Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri
UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic embargo on Cuba for 32nd year, ..
KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident
More Stories From World
-
Digital advertising trucks move around Washington flashing Kashmir freedom messages29 minutes ago
-
Strong quake hits off US West Coast: USGS29 minutes ago
-
Spain races to save victims as floods kill 9559 minutes ago
-
Spain's warning system under scrutiny as flood toll rises2 hours ago
-
Taiwan shuts offices, schools as Super Typhoon Kong-rey nears2 hours ago
-
UN rights chief urges Bangladesh to sustain student-led push for change8 hours ago
-
Georgia prosecutors probe alleged election 'falsification'8 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: LambdaTest8 hours ago
-
Harris fends off 'garbage' fallout, Trump pushes 'cheating' claims8 hours ago
-
Germany dodges recession but inflation rises sharply8 hours ago
-
Mexico steel plant explosion kills 12: official9 hours ago
-
Spain races to save victims as floods kill 729 hours ago