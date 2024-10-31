PM Shehbaz pays tribute to army personnel martyred in Bannu operation

DOHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the personnel of the Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom in an anti-terrorist operation in Bannu.

The prime minister, who is currently on a two-day official visit to Qatar, conveyed condolences to the bereaved families of martyred Major Atif Khalil, Naik Azad Ullah, and Lance Naik Ghazanfar Abbas, and prayed for the elevation of martyrs' rank in paradise.

"The entire nation salutes its martyrs.

We are resolved to wipe out terrorism in all of its forms and manifestation from the country," the prime minister remarked.

According to a press release from Inter-Services Public Relations, the security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in the Bakka Khel area of Bannu. During the intense exchange of fire, Major Atif Khalil, a resident of Sudhanuti district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, embraced martyrdom along with Naik Azad Ullah and Lance Naik Ghazanfar Abbas.