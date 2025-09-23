PM Shehbaz reaffirms resolve to further strengthen Pak-Saudi partnership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening its enduring partnership with Saudi Arabia, saying that the relationship between the two countries was founded on the principles of islam, history, brotherhood, and trust, which would continue to grow.

The prime minister, in his televised message on the occasion of Saudi Arabia’s National Day annually observed on September 23, extended greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Saudi people on the National Day.

He said that during the tensions with India in May 2025, the solidarity expressed by the Saudi leadership and people would always be remembered by the Pakistani nation. The Pakistani people will also never forget the economic support provided by the Kingdom, which has bolstered the country's economy, said the prime minister who read out his message in Arabic language.

He recalled that the warm reception and hospitality extended to him and the Pakistani delegation during the recent historic visit to Riyadh was a source of immense joy and pride for him.

"I once again express my deepest gratitude to our Saudi brothers and sisters from the bottom of my heart. The people of Pakistan join me in thanking King Salman and Prince Mohammed bin Salman for making this visit filled with unparalleled love and memorable moments," he remarked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, who is currently in New York to attend the 80th UN General Assembly session, said that Pakistan took pride in the remarkable developmental journey of Saudi Arabia under the visionary leadership of Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the esteemed position held by the Kingdom in the global community was a shining example of his vision and wisdom.

He said that millions of overseas Pakistanis considered Saudi Arabia their second home as they were actively contributing to its progress and development. The services of the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia are a source of strong, prosperous, and progressive relations between our two brotherly nations, he added.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to continue to bless the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with progress and greatness and concluded his message with the slogans of "Long live Pakistan-Saudi brotherhood" and "Long live the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."