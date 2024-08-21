PM Shehbaz Set To Address UNGA On Sept 27, According To Pakistan's Mission
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 11:10 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly's annual General Debate on September 27, the Pakistan Mission to the UN announced Wednesday.
The change in the date of the prime minister's speech from September 26, given on Tuesday in the UN's provisional list of speakers, was sought by the Pakistan Mission.
The high-level debate of the 193-member Assembly's 79th session will take place from September 24 to 30.
It will be the second time Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will deliver a speech to the General Assembly -- the UN's main policy-making organ -- he last addressed it in 2022.
More than 130 world leaders have so far confirmed their participation in the debate, according to Monica Greylay, the spokesperson for the UN General Assembly. They will be addressing international peace and security issues.
The Assembly's 79th session, which actually opens on September 10, will be meeting amid heightening tensions in the world with several active conflicts, including in Palestine, Ukraine and Sudan. But the Assembly's heavy agenda also aims to set the stage for building a new global development framework which both protects the planet and promotes equity, justice and prosperity for all people.
Brazil, which traditionally opens the debate, will commence the high-level session on September 24.
This will be followed by the United States, the host country, with President Joe Biden delivering final address of his presidency to global leaders from the iconic UN General Assembly hall.
Ahead of the session, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will present his report on the Work of the Organization covering the events in the preceding year.
Guterres is also convening the ambitious Summit of the Future at UN Headquarters during the week. The Summit is scheduled for September 22-23.
It is expected to adopt the Pact for the Future, which will include a Global Digital Compact and a Declaration on Future Generations as annexes. The UN described the Summit as a high-level event aimed at forging a new international consensus on delivering a better present and safeguarding the future.
“Effective global cooperation is increasingly critical to our survival but difficult to achieve in an atmosphere of mistrust, using outdated structures that no longer reflect today’s political and economic realities,” according to the UN.
Other key meetings scheduled are: High-level plenary meeting on addressing the existential threats posed by sea level rise: Wednesday, September 25; High-level plenary meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons: Thursday, September 26; and High-level meeting on antimicrobial resistance: Thursday, September 26.
