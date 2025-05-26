Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Sharif Arrives In Iran On A Two-day Official Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Iran on a two-day official visit

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday arrived here on a two-day official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran as a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations.

Upon arrival at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, Prime Minister Sharif was warmly received by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri-Moghaddam, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu, and senior diplomatic officials.

The contingents of the Iranian armed forces presented a salute to the visiting dignitary.

Prime Minister Sharif is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi.

During the visit, Prime Minister Sharif will meet with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian at the historic Saadabad Palace in Tehran, where he will receive an official guard of honor.

The meeting will focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation and discussing recent regional developments, including India's aggression toward Pakistan.

Prime Minister Sharif is expected to thank the Iranian leadership and people for their support of Pakistan and for their efforts toward peace in South Asia.

In addition, the Pakistani delegation will meet with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei to discuss key bilateral and regional issues of mutual concern.

Prime Minister Sharif and his delegation will also attend a state banquet hosted in their honor by President Pezeshkian.

The visit is expected to bolster diplomatic, economic, and strategic ties between the two neighboring countries.

