PM Shehbaz Sharif Arrives In Iran On A Two-day Official Visit
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM
TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday arrived here on a two-day official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran as a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations.
Upon arrival at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, Prime Minister Sharif was warmly received by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri-Moghaddam, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu, and senior diplomatic officials.
The contingents of the Iranian armed forces presented a salute to the visiting dignitary.
Prime Minister Sharif is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi.
During the visit, Prime Minister Sharif will meet with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian at the historic Saadabad Palace in Tehran, where he will receive an official guard of honor.
The meeting will focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation and discussing recent regional developments, including India's aggression toward Pakistan.
Prime Minister Sharif is expected to thank the Iranian leadership and people for their support of Pakistan and for their efforts toward peace in South Asia.
In addition, the Pakistani delegation will meet with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei to discuss key bilateral and regional issues of mutual concern.
Prime Minister Sharif and his delegation will also attend a state banquet hosted in their honor by President Pezeshkian.
The visit is expected to bolster diplomatic, economic, and strategic ties between the two neighboring countries.
Recent Stories
ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority fines 23 entities
E& empowers 284 Emirati tech leaders through 'AI Graduate Programme'
Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its sixth cohort in partnership with ..
SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dubai
Less than 5% of Gaza Strip’s cropland area remains available for cultivation: ..
Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Emirates NBD sig ..
UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties
From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..
Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years
UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries
Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council
More Stories From World
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Iran on a two-day official visit3 minutes ago
-
Designated Nazim to be deputed for each group of 200 pilgrims during Mashair Days1 hour ago
-
Global Business Summit opens in Jakarta to promote sustainable Belt and Road Infrastructure Cooperat ..4 hours ago
-
PM felicitates Senator Karim on election as Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith chief7 hours ago
-
Foreign students in "panic mode" at Harvard University after Trump administration blocks enrollment9 hours ago
-
UNHCR highlights plight of Rohingya refugees amid alarming reports17 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Turkiye renew commitment to further deepen multifaceted cooperation18 hours ago
-
One in 4 jobs globally threatened by generative artificial intelligence: UN Report18 hours ago
-
UNGC BRI action platform High-Level Steering Committee annual meeting held in Indonesia20 hours ago
-
Pakistani military achieved significant victory in Indo-Pak air battle on May 7: Chinese Scholar20 hours ago
-
In Search of Blessings: Pilgrims continue to climb to Hira Cave22 hours ago
-
Hajj 2025: Over 2,500 complaints resolved by Lost, Found Cell since May 91 day ago