PM Shehbaz Sharif resolves to further deepen Pak-Qatar bilateral ties

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reiterated to further strengthen and deepen the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reiterated to further strengthen and deepen the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatar.

The prime minister was reciprocating a felicitation message of Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz al-Thani who congratulated him on taking oath of the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said the two brotherly countries enjoyed closer ties based upon deep and historic friendship, trust and cooperation, adding such a friendship had been a precious asset for them.