PM Shehbaz Sharif Resolves To Further Deepen Pak-Qatar Bilateral Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2022

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reiterated to further strengthen and deepen the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatar

The prime minister was reciprocating a felicitation message of Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz al-Thani who congratulated him on taking oath of the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said the two brotherly countries enjoyed closer ties based upon deep and historic friendship, trust and cooperation, adding such a friendship had been a precious asset for them.

