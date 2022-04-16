UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Sharif , Saudi Crown Prince Agree To Further Solidify Bilateral Ties

April 16, 2022

PM Shehbaz Sharif , Saudi Crown Prince agree to further solidify bilateral ties

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud Saturday agreed to work together to further augment and diversify their bilateral ties in all spheres, in particular trade, investment and employment generation opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud Saturday agreed to work together to further augment and diversify their bilateral ties in all spheres, in particular trade, investment and employment generation opportunities.

The prime minister received a telephone call from Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of the KSA Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud warmly congratulated Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister thanked the Crown Prince for the felicitations and expressed his resolve to work closely with the Kingdom to enhance and further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

While recalling the fraternal and historic bonds between the two countries that had been the hallmark of their strategic relationship over the past seven decades, the prime minister reaffirmed his government's and his own commitment to further advance these relations to new heights.

Shehbaz Sharif also thanked Saudi Arabia for its historic and continued support and cooperation, both bilaterally as well as at international forums, while also assuring the crown prince that Pakistan would stand by the Kingdom at all times.

During the course of their most warm and friendly conversation, the prime minister paid tributes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for achieving remarkable progress and development of the Kingdom, under their visionary leadership.

The Saudi crown prince extended his cordial invitation to the prime minister to pay an official visit to the Kingdom, at an early date. Thanking the crown prince for his gracious invitation, the prime minister also extended an invitation to the crown prince to undertake a state visit to Pakistan.

