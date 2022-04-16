UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Sharif Strongly Condemns Attack On Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2022 | 03:45 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemns attack on Punjab assembly deputy speaker

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday strongly condemned PTI/PML-Q led attack on the deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly, terming it a 'blatant display of violence and hooliganism'

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday strongly condemned PTI/PML-Q led attack on the deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly, terming it a 'blatant display of violence and hooliganism'.

In a tweet, he said that such an incident reflected Iman Khan's desperation and incitement to violence which was rupturing the society. The former prime minister was attacking the democracy itself, he opined.

"PTI/PMLQ MPAs attack on Dy Speaker inside Punjab Assembly must be condemned in strongest terms possible. This blatant display of violence & hooliganism is fascism, pure & simple. IK's desperation & incitement to violence is rupturing our society. He is attacking democracy itself," he posted on his Twitter handle.

Related Topics

Attack Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Democracy Twitter Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Speakers recommend mechanism to counter disinforma ..

Speakers recommend mechanism to counter disinformation, fake news

1 minute ago
 Russian Forces Destroy Tank Factory in Kiev, 16 Mi ..

Russian Forces Destroy Tank Factory in Kiev, 16 Military Objects - Defense Minis ..

1 minute ago
 ADCG chairs DERC meeting

ADCG chairs DERC meeting

1 minute ago
 NA passes resolution unanimously to express grief ..

NA passes resolution unanimously to express grief over demise of Begum Edhi

1 minute ago
 Erdogan May Concede Presidential Bid to Fellow Rul ..

Erdogan May Concede Presidential Bid to Fellow Ruling Party Member - Opposition

13 minutes ago
 ISNET-SUPARCO to arrange free online training on P ..

ISNET-SUPARCO to arrange free online training on Power Subsystem of Satellite

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.