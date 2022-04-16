PM Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemns attack on Punjab assembly deputy speaker

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday strongly condemned PTI/PML-Q led attack on the deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly, terming it a 'blatant display of violence and hooliganism'

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday strongly condemned PTI/PML-Q led attack on the deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly, terming it a 'blatant display of violence and hooliganism'.

In a tweet, he said that such an incident reflected Iman Khan's desperation and incitement to violence which was rupturing the society. The former prime minister was attacking the democracy itself, he opined.

"PTI/PMLQ MPAs attack on Dy Speaker inside Punjab Assembly must be condemned in strongest terms possible. This blatant display of violence & hooliganism is fascism, pure & simple. IK's desperation & incitement to violence is rupturing our society. He is attacking democracy itself," he posted on his Twitter handle.