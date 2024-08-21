PM Shehbaz Sharif To Address UNGA On Sept. 26, According To UN's Provisional Schedule
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 02:00 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to address the United Nations General Assembly's annual General Debate on September 26, according to a provisional list of speakers released by the U.N. on Tuesday.
The high-level debate of the 193-member's Assembly's 79th session will take place from September 24 to 30.
It will be the second time Prime Minister Sharif will deliver a speech to the General Assembly -- the UN's main policy-making organ -- he last addressed it in 2022.
More than 130 world leaders have so far confirmed their participation the debate, according to Monica Greylay, the spokesperson for the UN General Assembly.
They will be addressing international peace and security issues.
The provisional list of speakers issued by the UN is not final; the UN regularly updates it in the weeks leading up to the session to account for any changes in attendance, schedules, and speaking slots of leaders, ministers and ambassadors.
The Assembly's 79th session, which actually opens on September 10, will be meeting amid heightening tensions in the world with several active conflicts, including in Palestine, Ukraine and the Sudan. But the Assembly's heavy agenda also aims to set the stage for building a new global development framework which both protects the planet and promotes equity, justice and prosperity for all people.
Brazil, which traditionally opens the debate, will commence the high-level session on September 24.
This will be followed by the United States, the host country, with President Joe Biden delivering his final address of his presidency to global leaders from the iconic UN General Assembly hall.
Ahead of the session, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will present his report on the Work of the Organization covering the events in the preceding year.
Guterres is also convening the ambitious Summit of the Future at UN Headquarters during the high-level week. The summit is scheduled for September 22-23.
It is expected to adopt the Pact for the Future, which will include a Global Digital Compact and a Declaration on Future Generations as annexes. The UN described the Summit as a high-level event aimed at forging a new international consensus on delivering a better present and safeguarding the future.
“Effective global cooperation is increasingly critical to our survival but difficult to achieve in an atmosphere of mistrust, using outdated structures that no longer reflect today’s political and economic realities,” according to the UN.
Other key meetings scheduled are: High-level plenary meeting on addressing the existential threats posed by sea level rise: Wednesday, 25 September;
High-level plenary meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons: Thursday, 26 September; and High-level meeting on antimicrobial resistance: Thursday, 26 September.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From World
-
Trump holds first outdoor rally since attempted assassination5 hours ago
-
Portugal seeks EU help as wildfire threatens UNESCO-listed forest5 hours ago
-
Pole vault king Duplantis continues winning ways post-Olympics5 hours ago
-
Tunisian government critic arrested for 'illegally' crossing border: media6 hours ago
-
Czech Bittner upstages sprinters to win Vuelta fifth stage6 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard6 hours ago
-
Five bodies found, one still missing in UK tycoon shipwreck6 hours ago
-
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks7 hours ago
-
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN7 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, according to Pakistan's Mission8 hours ago
-
UN rights expert says ban on him to enter Afghanistan to send troubling signal7 hours ago
-
Four bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck search9 hours ago