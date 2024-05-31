PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit China from June 4-8

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to China from June 4–8 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced here on Friday.

Sharing details of the visit during her regular briefing, she said that this is the first visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China after the establishment of the new government of Pakistan this year.

"During his visit, President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Zhao Leji will meet and talk with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif," she added.

The spokesperson said, "The two leaders will have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and issues of common concern and jointly plan the blueprint for the future development of China-Pakistan relations."

"Besides Beijing, PM Shehbaz Sharif will also visit Guangdong and Shaanxi provinces.

"

Mao Ning pointed out, "China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners and "iron-clad friends."

"China-Pakistan friendship has been tested by the winds and clouds of the times and is as solid as a rock and as stable as Mount Taishan."

"Under the leadership of the leaders of the two countries, China and Pakistan have had close high-level exchanges in recent years, and bilateral practical cooperation has been steadily advancing, with fruitful results in the high-quality construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and the two sides have maintained good communication and coordination in international and regional affairs," she added.

She said, "China looks forward to taking this visit as an opportunity to jointly promote greater development of the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership and to take new steps to build a closer China-Pakistan community of destiny in the new era."

