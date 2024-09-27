Open Menu

PM Shehbaz To Address 193-member UN General Assembly Today

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 01:40 PM

PM Shehbaz to address 193-member UN General Assembly today

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to address the gathering of global leaders on Friday at the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly here to highlight the issues of regional and global importance including the question of Palestine and the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The prime minister, who is on a five-day visit to the US mainly to address the annual session of the 193-member UN General Assembly, will also reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and support for the role of the world body in fostering global peace, security, and prosperity, according to the Foreign Office.

Moreover, he will also underline the importance of addressing the inequities in international economic relations and reforming the international financial architecture, besides urging the international community to take decisive measures in addressing climate change and countering the rising tide of Islamophobia.

The prime minister will also express Pakistan’s commitment, as an incoming member of the UN Security Council for the year 2025-26, to work with all UN Member States to uphold the UN Charter, prevent conflict, foster peace, and promote global prosperity.

Prior to his departure for New York, the prime minister wrote on his X timeline, that he looked forward to a busy week full of engagements to take up global issues, promoting peace, development and climate action, besides representing Pakistan’s perspective to the world, advocating country's interests and strengthening international partnerships.

During his interactions with world leaders and heads of international organisations and addresses at the high-level debates, he effectively highlighted Pakistan's position on regional and global issues including the advancement of sustainable development agenda.

