PM Shehbaz to address D-8 Summit, meat participating leaders today

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is set to address the 11th Developing Countries (D-8) Summit today being held here themed “Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow’s Economy.”

At the Summit, he will highlight the importance of investing in youth and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for a strong and inclusive economy based on employment generation, innovation and promoting local entrepreneurship.

He will also attend the Special Session of D-8 on the Humanitarian Crisis and Reconstruction Challenges in Gaza and Lebanon to deliberate on the situation resulting from Israeli aggression in the middle East.

He will underline Pakistan’s principled position on the situation in Palestine and call for peace in the Middle East.

The prime minister is expected to meet the participating leaders including Chief Adviser of the Interim Government of Bangladesh Professor Muhammad Yunus, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The prime minister is accompanied by a delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.