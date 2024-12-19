PM Shehbaz To Address D-8 Summit, Meet Participating Leaders Today
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 11:00 AM
CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is set to address the 11th Developing Countries (D-8) Summit today being held here themed “Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow’s Economy.”
At the Summit, he will highlight the importance of investing in youth and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for a strong and inclusive economy based on employment generation, innovation and promoting local entrepreneurship.
He will also attend the Special Session of D-8 on the Humanitarian Crisis and Reconstruction Challenges in Gaza and Lebanon to deliberate on the situation resulting from Israeli aggression in the middle East.
He will underline Pakistan’s principled position on the situation in Palestine and call for peace in the Middle East.
The prime minister is expected to meet the participating leaders including Chief Adviser of the Interim Government of Bangladesh Professor Muhammad Yunus, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.
The prime minister is accompanied by a delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.
Recent Stories
ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024
2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials
OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro
Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum
ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..
ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 property projects
Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup
DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 billion port in Senegal
CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points
More Stories From World
-
PM Shehbaz to address D-8 Summit, meet participating leaders today4 minutes ago
-
New UNMOGP chief meets Ambassador Munir Akram before heading to Pakistan14 minutes ago
-
True blue tradition: how Japan's coveted jeans are made14 minutes ago
-
France's Macron in cyclone-hit Mayotte to assess devastation14 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz to address D-8 Summit, meat participating leaders today14 minutes ago
-
Hanoi karaoke bar fire kills 11, arson suspected24 minutes ago
-
Turkish FM rejects Trump claim of Ankara 'takeover' in Syria24 minutes ago
-
Hanoi karaoke bar fire kills 11, arson suspected24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Indonesia agree to deepen economic, commercial ties24 minutes ago
-
Rescuers fly in to join search for Vanuatu quake survivors24 minutes ago
-
Trump opposes deal to avert government shutdown34 minutes ago
-
'Part of Bogota's soul': how Colombia fired up the car-free movement34 minutes ago