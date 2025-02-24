Open Menu

PM Shehbaz To Meet Azerbaijan President, Address Business Forum Today

Published February 24, 2025

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to hold a bilateral meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today besides addressing the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum to strengthen trade and investment ties

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to hold a bilateral meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today besides addressing the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum to strengthen trade and investment ties.

The prime minister, who is on a two-day visit to Azerbaijan, will travel to the Zagulba Presidential Palace where he will be given a guard of honor.

He will hold a bilateral meeting with President Ilham Aliyev followed by a delegation-level talks to discuss areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

Both leaders will also witness a ceremony to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will pay tribute at the Victory Monument dedicated to the heroes and martyrs of the 44-day Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Later in the day, he will address the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum to boost trade and investment relationship between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev will also host a dinner reception in honor of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation.

