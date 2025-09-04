Open Menu

PM Shehbaz To Meet Chinese Premier Li, Preside Business Conference Today

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 09:00 AM

PM Shehbaz to meet Chinese Premier Li, preside business conference today

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang today to discuss the bilateral cooperation and exchange views on the matters of regional and international importance.

The prime minister, who is in China on a six-day visit, mainly to attend SCO moots and Victory Day parade, will also hold a meeting with Chinese Minister for Information Technology and Industry Li Lecheng.

This will follow the holding of second edition of the Pakistan-China Business-to-Business Investment Conference to be held here and presided by Prime Minister Shehbaz.

The conference will review the outcomes of the first edition, chaired by Shehbaz Sharif in Shenzhen in June 2024, and outline future plans.

Recent Stories

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

9 hours ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

9 hours ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

10 hours ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

10 hours ago
 PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

10 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

10 hours ago
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspire ..

Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..

10 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vis ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel a ..

10 hours ago
 Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session w ..

Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session with Pakistan diaspora in Belgi ..

10 hours ago
 US CG visits Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to founde ..

US CG visits Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to founder of the nation

10 hours ago
 Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi calls on CM Ba ..

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi calls on CM Balochistan

10 hours ago
 Over 200 students visit Investigation Branch for i ..

Over 200 students visit Investigation Branch for internship program

10 hours ago

More Stories From World