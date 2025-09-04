PM Shehbaz To Meet Chinese Premier Li, Preside Business Conference Today
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 09:00 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang today to discuss the bilateral cooperation and exchange views on the matters of regional and international importance.
The prime minister, who is in China on a six-day visit, mainly to attend SCO moots and Victory Day parade, will also hold a meeting with Chinese Minister for Information Technology and Industry Li Lecheng.
This will follow the holding of second edition of the Pakistan-China Business-to-Business Investment Conference to be held here and presided by Prime Minister Shehbaz.
The conference will review the outcomes of the first edition, chaired by Shehbaz Sharif in Shenzhen in June 2024, and outline future plans.
