PM Shehbaz, UAE President Discuss Trade, Economic Cooperation; Stress Efforts For Palestine Peace
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 07:02 PM
ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met with the UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wherein they discussed bilateral trade and economic cooperation besides the recent developments in the Middle East.
The meeting was held at Qasr Al Shati here as Prime Minister Shehbaz is on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates to participate in the World Governments Summit 2025 being held under the theme 'Shaping Future Governments’ is held in Dubai.
The UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the prime minister.
Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was also present in the meeting.
Both leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE and explored opportunities to enhance mutual interests.
The talks focused on economic, trade, and development fields, alongside other areas that align with both nations’ visions for sustainable economic growth and prosperity.
The meeting provided an opportunity to address the significance of the World Governments Summit in identifying global trends in governance and presenting actionable strategies to enhance government preparedness in navigating global transformations.
The discussions underscored the importance of leveraging these shifts to accelerate development and build a better future for all.
The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with a focus on recent developments in the Middle East.
They emphasised the need for intensified international efforts for a comprehensive and lasting peace in Palestine based on the two-state solution to maintain regional security, stability, and peace.
