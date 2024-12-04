PM Shehbaz winds up Saudi visit after One Water Summit

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday winded up his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia where he addressed the One Water Summit and proposed a six-point agenda at the global level to overcome water-related challenges.

The prime minister also highlighted the climate change-induced challenges faced by the developing countries.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz also met Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud wherein two leaders agreed to bring about a qualitative change in the bilateral ties and expressed satisfaction over the pace of implementation of the MoUs and agreements signed by the two countries.

He also met French President Emmanuel Macron in which two sides agreed to promote business-to-business cooperation in the fields of agriculture, livestock, information technology, vocational skills, and clean drinking water.