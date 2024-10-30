PM Shehbaz Winds Up Saudi Visit; Leaves For Doha
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday departed here for Doha on a two-day official visit, in the second leg of his two-nation foreign visit.
Deputy Governor of Riyadh Province Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrehman bin Abdulaziz saw off the prime minister at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport. Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq and senior Saudi officials were also present at the airport.
During the Saudi visit, the prime minister addressed the 8th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh where he highlighted Pakistan's investment potential, reforms agenda of his government and measures to facilitate trade and investment.
The prime minister was accompanied by Federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Dr Musaddik Malik, Jam Kamal Khan and Attaullah Tarar.
In Doha, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister/Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.
Prime Minister Shehbaz will also inaugurate the cultural exhibition "Manzar: Art and Architecture in Pakistan from 1940 to present" on Thursday. The exhibition will showcase Pakistan's rich cultural and architectural heritage and underline deep people-to-people linkages between Pakistan and Qatar.
