Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Winds Up Saudi Visit; Leaves For Doha

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PM Shehbaz winds up Saudi visit; leaves for Doha

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday departed here for Doha on a two-day official visit, in the second leg of his two-nation foreign visit.

Deputy Governor of Riyadh Province Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrehman bin Abdulaziz saw off the prime minister at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport. Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq and senior Saudi officials were also present at the airport.

During the Saudi visit, the prime minister addressed the 8th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh where he highlighted Pakistan's investment potential, reforms agenda of his government and measures to facilitate trade and investment.

The prime minister was accompanied by Federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Dr Musaddik Malik, Jam Kamal Khan and Attaullah Tarar.

In Doha, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister/Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will also inaugurate the cultural exhibition "Manzar: Art and Architecture in Pakistan from 1940 to present" on Thursday. The exhibition will showcase Pakistan's rich cultural and architectural heritage and underline deep people-to-people linkages between Pakistan and Qatar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Governor Riyadh Visit Saudi Qatar Abdul Aleem Khan Doha Saudi Arabia From Government Airport

Recent Stories

" Get Ready to Shine with Stylish and Durable OPPO ..

" Get Ready to Shine with Stylish and Durable OPPO A3: Now Available Nationwide"

11 minutes ago
 Slim Meets Strength: Discover the Ultra-Thin and P ..

Slim Meets Strength: Discover the Ultra-Thin and Powerful Infinix HOT 50Pro+ Plu ..

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

18 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

18 hours ago
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

18 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

18 hours ago
 Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

18 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

18 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

18 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World