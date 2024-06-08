Open Menu

PM Shehbaz's Visit Gets Extensive Media Coverage In Chinese Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's five-day visit of China and his meetings with top Chinese leadership and Chinese government officials have received extensive coverage in electronic and print media.

The prime minister has been in headlines of Global Television Network (CGTN) and CCTV, China's prominent English and Chinese language news channels; and newspapers such as Global Times, China Daily, People's Daily, China Economic Net and a large number of other Chinese newspapers and news websites.

China state-run Xinhua News Agency interviewed the prime minister ahead of his visit while the Global Times published the prime ministers' op-ed.

The international media based in Beijing also followed engagements of the prime minister in the Chinese capital.

PM Shehbaz held meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, Chairman Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Zhao Leji, Heads of key government departments and addressed Chinese and Pakistani entrepreneurs at Pakistan China business Forum held in Shenzhen.

A number of Chinese scholars commented on various aspects of the prime minister's visit on television and contributed news articles in the newspapers.

At the invitation of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, PM Shehbaz undertook an official visit to China from June 4-8. Besides Beijing, he visited cities of Shenzhen and Xian.

