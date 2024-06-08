PM Shehbaz's Visit To China To Help In CPEC Upgradation: Zafaruddin Mehmood
Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China will help upgrade China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) flagship project, Zafaruddin Mehmood, head of think tank Understanding China and former CPEC Envoy said.
While talking about the visit, he said that the recent visit of the Prime Minister Shehbaz to China is a detailed visit wherein he also met with businessmen in Shenzhen in Guangdong Province of China.
This is Shehbaz Sharif's first visit to China after being elected as Prime Minister of Pakistan.
He chose Shenzhen, the most developed city in China, for his visit, which shows his desire to promote cooperation in new technology from China, he CMG.
He said, the political significance of this visit is that he had meetings with the leadership of China, which will strengthen the position of both countries on global and regional issues.
He said Pakistan fully supports the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Urbanization Initiative presented by President Xi Jinping.
On the last day of his visit, the Prime Minister visited Xi'an, which is also the twin city of Lahore.
This visit will add a golden chapter in the historical relations between the two countries, he added.
APP/asg
