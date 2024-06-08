Open Menu

PM Shehbaz's Visit To China To Help In CPEC Upgradation: Zafaruddin Mehmood

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PM Shehbaz's visit to China to help in CPEC upgradation: Zafaruddin Mehmood

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China will help upgrade China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) flagship project, Zafaruddin Mehmood, head of think tank Understanding China and former CPEC Envoy said.

While talking about the visit, he said that the recent visit of the Prime Minister Shehbaz to China is a detailed visit wherein he also met with businessmen in Shenzhen in Guangdong Province of China.

This is Shehbaz Sharif's first visit to China after being elected as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He chose Shenzhen, the most developed city in China, for his visit, which shows his desire to promote cooperation in new technology from China, he CMG.

He said, the political significance of this visit is that he had meetings with the leadership of China, which will strengthen the position of both countries on global and regional issues.

He said Pakistan fully supports the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Urbanization Initiative presented by President Xi Jinping.

On the last day of his visit, the Prime Minister visited Xi'an, which is also the twin city of Lahore.

This visit will add a golden chapter in the historical relations between the two countries, he added.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology China Visit CPEC Shenzhen Tank Gold From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; c ..

Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; check details here

23 minutes ago
 Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stresse ..

Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stressed

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets ..

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief

4 hours ago
 Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zo ..

Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..

4 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in N ..

Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case

5 hours ago
 Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

5 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zeal ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

10 hours ago
 UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for ..

UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..

18 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha

19 hours ago
 UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Da ..

UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit

19 hours ago

More Stories From World