PM, Sheikh Ahmad Exchange Views On Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation Between Pakistan, Kuwait

Published June 17, 2024

PM, Sheikh Ahmad exchange views on enhancing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan, Kuwait

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Monday exchanged views on enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, energy, and export of skilled labour.

They also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to working closely together for the advancement of shared goals and objectives.

The prime minister extended warm Eid-ul-Adha greetings to Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait in a cordial telephone conversation, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

This was the first interaction between the two prime ministers since the Kuwaiti Prime Minister assumed office in April this year.

On this auspicious occasion, the prime minister conveyed his sincere wishes and prayers for peace, prosperity and happiness of the brotherly people of Kuwait as well as Muslims around the world.

During their conversation, the two prime ministers reaffirmed the significance of the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and Kuwait, characterized by mutual respect, shared values, and common religious heritage.

Tracing the historic ties between both countries who had always stood by each other, especially in difficult times, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recalled that former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had visited the then Amir of Kuwait when the Government of Kuwait was temporarily based in Taif due to Iraq’s forcible occupation in 1990-91.

This gesture of solidarity bore testament to the close and enduring ties between both countries.

In response, the prime minister of Kuwait reciprocated the warm sentiments and expressed appreciation for the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

While referring to the Pakistani diaspora in Kuwait, the prime minister thanked the Government of Kuwait for hosting a large Pakistani community who were gainfully employed and contributing to the economic development of both countries.

