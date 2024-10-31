PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa Jointly Inaugurate "MANZAR" Exhibition
Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 11:35 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the sister of Amir of Qatar and Chairperson Qatar Museum on Thursday jointly inaugurated the “MANZAR” exhibition in Doha, launching a three-month-long celebration of Pakistani art and culture
Organised by the future Art Mill Museum and presented in collaboration with the National Museum of Qatar, which will host the exhibition in the temporary gallery spaces, this landmark event highlights the deep bonds and shared heritage between Qatar and Pakistan, offering a rich exploration of Pakistan’s evolving artistic journey from the 1940s to today.
In his inaugural address, PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep gratitude to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of Qatar, for the gracious invitation to participate in this historic event.
He commended Sheikha Al Mayassa’s visionary role in supporting cultural diplomacy and expressed appreciation for conceiving this unique initiative. He remarked that “MANZAR would serve as a bridge, connecting narratives, cultures, and people.
Mohammad Saad Rumaihi, CEO of Qatar Museums, also acknowledged the collaboration, expressing thanks to Prime Minister Sharif for his integral support in making MANZAR possible.
“This exhibition stands as a testament to the enduring friendship between Qatar and Pakistan,” he noted, highlighting how MANZAR brings Pakistan’s rich and diverse culture to a new global audience in Qatar.
Featuring over 200 artworks, MANZAR showcases the creative expressions of iconic Pakistani artists and architects. The exhibition title, “MANZAR,” meaning “scene” or “perspective” in both urdu and Arabic, captures the extraordinary vitality of the diverse art scenes in Pakistan and its diasporas. The experience extends beyond visual art to include Pakistani music, cuisine, and traditional performances, offering visitors a fully immersive journey into the heart of Pakistan’s cultural and artistic evolution.
The prime minister also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of institutions such as Qatar Museums, the Art Mill Museum, the National Museum of Qatar, the Embassy of Pakistan in Qatar, the National Heritage & Culture Division, Alhamra Art Museum, Pakistan National Council of the Arts, and various private collectors from Pakistan.
Their combined efforts have brought MANZAR to life, creating an unprecedented platform for cultural exchange between Qatar and Pakistan, he said.
