PM stresses global unity to demand immediate Gaza ceasefire, creation of Palestine state: PM

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 11:20 AM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemning the ongoing atrocities by the Israeli forces against the Palestinian people, called upon the international community to forge unity and demand an immediate ceasefire and the creation of the State of Palestine.
"The time has come when we all must come together and demand an immediate ceasefire and the creation of the State of Palestine as without that peace will not return in this part of the world. If this is allowed to linger on, then God forbids, things will become very very tense," the prime minister told the reporters along with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after they held a meeting, on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
The prime minister said he visited the Palestinian president to show Pakistan's complete solidarity with the people of Palestine and reiterated the condemnation of the atrocities and genocide being committed by Israel in Gaza, killing young boys, girls, babies, men and women.
"I am here to convey the feelings of the people of Pakistan that our hearts beat together. We strongly condemn this barbaric act. During the last one year, 41000 Palestinian people have been martyred. Cities after cities, towns, villages, hospitals, schools and infrastructure have been razed to the ground. This kind of barbarism hasn't been witnessed not only in the recent past but since ages," the prime minister remarked
He said that the sacrifices, patience and bravery of the people of Palestine would not go to waste but rather would result in the creation of the State of Palestine.
In his remarks, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said even since before 1948, Pakistan's position on Palestine had been unchanged as the country had extended the maximum possible support to the people of Palestine.
He said Pakistan's support was not just limited to the students rather it maintained its pro-Palestine position in the international forums.
