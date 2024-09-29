Open Menu

PM Strongly Condemns Killing Of Labourers In Panjgur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2024 | 01:20 AM

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned killing of labourers in a firing incident in Khudaabadan area of Panjgur in Balochistan province.

The prime minister summoned a report from the chief minister and directed him of taking all possible measures to bring the culprits to book.

Expressing condolences with the bereaved families, the prime minister prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased labourers, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister directed for all possible treatment of those injured in the incident. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Condemning the incident in the strongest words, the prime minister said that these innocent labourers and wagers had been constructing a house and such gruesome attacks on them were highly condemnable.

He also reiterated the resolve to root out all kind of terrorism from the mother-land.

