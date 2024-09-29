PM Strongly Condemns Killing Of Labourers In Panjgur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2024 | 01:20 AM
LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned killing of labourers in a firing incident in Khudaabadan area of Panjgur in Balochistan province.
The prime minister summoned a report from the chief minister and directed him of taking all possible measures to bring the culprits to book.
Expressing condolences with the bereaved families, the prime minister prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased labourers, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister directed for all possible treatment of those injured in the incident. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.
Condemning the incident in the strongest words, the prime minister said that these innocent labourers and wagers had been constructing a house and such gruesome attacks on them were highly condemnable.
He also reiterated the resolve to root out all kind of terrorism from the mother-land.
Recent Stories
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
More Stories From World
-
Kolisi hails record-breaking Etzebeth as Springboks exact revenge1 minute ago
-
RugbyU: Rugby Championship factfile1 hour ago
-
SpaceX launches mission to return stranded astronauts1 hour ago
-
Martinez double at Udinese fires Inter level with Serie A leaders1 hour ago
-
Kopecky dedicates road race world title to deceased junior2 hours ago
-
No Pant as India name T20 squad for Bangladesh series2 hours ago
-
Kopecky dedicates road race world title to deceased junior3 hours ago
-
'Insane': Olympic champ Zheng joins Sabalenka in Beijing 3rd round3 hours ago
-
Storm Helene kills 44, threatens more 'catastrophic' flooding as cleanup begins3 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results4 hours ago
-
Four-member group on Afghanistan urges Taliban to defeat all terrorist groups4 hours ago
-
9 dead, 48 missing in migrant boat shipwreck off Spanish island5 hours ago