PM Sunak Kickstarts UK Election Campaign With Promise Of 'change'

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday rallied his ruling Conservatives for the next general election, positioning them as a force for change, even after 13 years in power and increasing disaffection among voters

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday rallied his ruling Conservatives for the next general election, positioning them as a force for change, even after 13 years in power and increasing disaffection among voters.

In a speech lasting more than an hour to the party's annual conference, he promised that the Tories -- on course for defeat at the next vote, according to opinion polls -- would break the mould of the last 30 years of government.

"We will be bold, we will be radical. We will face resistance and we will meet it," he told delegates.

"We will give the country what it sorely needs and yet too often has been denied.

"

He added: "It's time for change and we are it."

Sunak's speech -- peppered with major policy announcements including the widely expected scrapping of part of a high-speed rail project -- effectively fires the starting gun on the election campaign.

The conference, which began on Sunday, has seen the Conservatives try to put clear water between themselves and the main opposition Labour party.

That has included stoking "culture war" issues such as the environment and trans rights.

But the latest opinion polls indicate that the Tories have a mountain to climb if they are to secure a sixth consecutive term of office.

