PM, Tajik President exchange Eid greetings

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a telephone conversation with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan to exchange greetings on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

The prime minister congratulated President Rahmon and the brotherly people of Tajikistan on the blessed occasion of Eid, and expressed his wishes for peace, prosperity, and development of both countries.

President Rahmon reciprocated the greetings and best wishes and praised the strong fraternal relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their shared desire to enhance ties through trade, energy, and connectivity.

They also discussed the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Astana and reiterated their commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial regional integration and cooperation.

They exchanged views on international developments and agreed to continue working together to promote peace and stability within the Muslim world, as well as in the region.

The telephone call was a testament to the strong friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Tajikistan.