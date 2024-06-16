Open Menu

PM, Tajik President Exchange Eid Greetings

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2024 | 11:21 AM

PM, Tajik President exchange Eid greetings

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a telephone conversation with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan to exchange greetings on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

The prime minister congratulated President Rahmon and the brotherly people of Tajikistan on the blessed occasion of Eid, and expressed his wishes for peace, prosperity, and development of both countries.

President Rahmon reciprocated the greetings and best wishes and praised the strong fraternal relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their shared desire to enhance ties through trade, energy, and connectivity.

They also discussed the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Astana and reiterated their commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial regional integration and cooperation.

They exchanged views on international developments and agreed to continue working together to promote peace and stability within the Muslim world, as well as in the region.

The telephone call was a testament to the strong friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Exchange Astana Tajikistan Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization Muslim Media Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

3 hours ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

12 hours ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

12 hours ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

12 hours ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

12 hours ago
Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

12 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

12 hours ago
 Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier Leagu ..

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

12 hours ago
 SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

12 hours ago
 No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implem ..

No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM

12 hours ago
 Slain child's body found near DSP's office

Slain child's body found near DSP's office

12 hours ago

More Stories From World