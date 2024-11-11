Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 06:36 PM

PM to address Arab-Islamic Summit today to press for Gaza ceasefire, end to genocide

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to address the second Joint Arab-Islamic Summit here today convened to discuss the situation caused by the escalating violence in the Palestinian and Lebanese territories, including the brutal Israeli aggression

Accompanied by the cabinet members, the prime minister arrived here on Sunday night to address the moot where he will present Pakistan's viewpoint on Israel's barbarism in Gaza, Palestine, and other areas.

Accompanied by the cabinet members, the prime minister arrived here on Sunday night to address the moot where he will present Pakistan's viewpoint on Israel's barbarism in Gaza, Palestine, and other areas.

The Summit is preceded by the preparatory session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held on Sunday and also participated by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The heads of state and government and senior officials from the Arab League and the OIC member countries are participating in the event.

At the Summit, the prime minister will call for an immediate end to the genocide in Gaza; an urgent and unconditional ceasefire; and immediate cessation of the ongoing Israeli adventurism in the region that is endangering the security of the countries in the Middle East.

He will also advocate for providing international protection for the Palestinian people; and for the establishment of an independent State of Palestine on the borders of 4 June 1967, with Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Saudi Arabia's Investment Minister Khalid A. Al-Falih, and Secretary General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-ssa.

