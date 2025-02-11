Open Menu

PM To Address World Governance Summit Today In Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 10:10 AM

PM to address World Governance Summit today in Dubai

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to represent Pakistan at the World Governance Summit in Dubai today and deliver a keynote address there.

The prime minister will spend the second busy day of his two-day UAE official visit, at the invitation of the UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He is also scheduled to hold meetings with key leaders, including the Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai; the President of Sri Lanka; the Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina; and prominent UAE investors.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2025

51 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2025

2 hours ago
 UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada ..

UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada after more staff abductions

8 hours ago
 Some international airlines resume flights to Aden ..

Some international airlines resume flights to Aden: Minister

8 hours ago
 Egypt affirms Palestinians' right to return, self- ..

Egypt affirms Palestinians' right to return, self-determination, establishment o ..

8 hours ago
 34th Sharjah Theatre Days launches February 19

34th Sharjah Theatre Days launches February 19

8 hours ago
Europe’s AI push: €150 bn pledge to supercharg ..

Europe’s AI push: €150 bn pledge to supercharge AI startups

8 hours ago
 Arabian Leopard recovery possible with effective p ..

Arabian Leopard recovery possible with effective protection: Report

9 hours ago
 UNCTAD: Africa’s vulnerability to global shocks ..

UNCTAD: Africa’s vulnerability to global shocks highlights need for stronger r ..

9 hours ago
 DEWA announces record annual revenue of AED30.98 b ..

DEWA announces record annual revenue of AED30.98 bn for 2024

9 hours ago
 4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium: ..

4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium: Five international commitments ..

9 hours ago
 IHC posts robust preliminary full-year 2024 perfor ..

IHC posts robust preliminary full-year 2024 performance with 54.4% revenue growt ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World