PM To Address World Governance Summit Today In Dubai
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 10:10 AM
DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to represent Pakistan at the World Governance Summit in Dubai today and deliver a keynote address there.
The prime minister will spend the second busy day of his two-day UAE official visit, at the invitation of the UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
He is also scheduled to hold meetings with key leaders, including the Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai; the President of Sri Lanka; the Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina; and prominent UAE investors.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2025
UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada after more staff abductions
Some international airlines resume flights to Aden: Minister
Egypt affirms Palestinians' right to return, self-determination, establishment o ..
34th Sharjah Theatre Days launches February 19
Europe’s AI push: €150 bn pledge to supercharge AI startups
Arabian Leopard recovery possible with effective protection: Report
UNCTAD: Africa’s vulnerability to global shocks highlights need for stronger r ..
DEWA announces record annual revenue of AED30.98 bn for 2024
4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium: Five international commitments ..
IHC posts robust preliminary full-year 2024 performance with 54.4% revenue growt ..
More Stories From World
-
Trump signs executive orders on steel, aluminum tariffs6 minutes ago
-
PM to address World Governance Summit today in Dubai6 minutes ago
-
Elon Musk heads group trying to buy control of OpenAI: report16 minutes ago
-
Young, Irving replace Giannis, Davis in NBA All-Star line-ups1 hour ago
-
At least 55 dead after Guatemala bus plunges into ravine1 hour ago
-
Duterte's future in balance as Philippine election season kicks off1 hour ago
-
Celtic's Rodgers finally rises to Champions League challenge1 hour ago
-
South Brazil heat wave forces schools to suspend return2 hours ago
-
New boy Gimenez living AC Milan dream ahead of Feyenoord return2 hours ago
-
Venezuela sends planes to fetch irregular migrants in US8 hours ago
-
Kosovo set for deadlock after PM falls short of election majority8 hours ago
-
Over 600 arrested for working illegally in UK: govt8 hours ago