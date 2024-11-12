PM To Attend Inaugural Plenary Of COP29 Summit, Meet World Leaders Today
Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 09:55 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to attend the inaugural plenary of the “World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit” of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), being held here today
BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to attend the inaugural plenary of the “World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit” of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), being held here today.
Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, the prime minister landed here in the capital city of Azerbaijan to attend the moot and several high-level events and roundtable discussions hosted by Pakistan.
He will host a Climate Round Table Conference organised by Pakistan today to be attended by world leaders.
At the event, the prime minister will highlight the challenges faced by developing countries despite their minimum contribution to carbon emissions.
Moreover, the prime minister will also participate in the high-level event “Glaciers 2025: Action for Glaciers” which is being hosted by Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.
The separate meetings with the prime ministers of Denmark and the Czech Republic are also on today's agenda of the prime minister wherein he would not only discuss the bilateral relations but also highlight the risks posed by climate change to Pakistan.
Recent Stories
PS Bani Gala arrest 500 accused during last 10 months
Measures underway to discourage professional beggary: Sindh Minister
IRSA releases 107,100 cusecs water
AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Academy
CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln
ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supplementary Grant
Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applications of 8 accused as withdrawn
CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning international contest
Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parliament’s Karachi Vision 2030 ..
Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support
Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using police lights in private cars
Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city
More Stories From World
-
PM, Danish counterpart agree on enhanced bilateral cooperation on climate change54 minutes ago
-
Muslim World League lauds Riyadh Summit’s stand on Palestinian cause34 minutes ago
-
PM calls for global galvanization, efforts to protect glaciers’ health, future of humankind2 hours ago
-
Crisis-hit Germany headed for February 23 snap election2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Finals results2 hours ago
-
Boeing reaches settlement to avert civil trial in MAX crash2 hours ago
-
Romina urges South Asian countries to unite for regional climate action2 hours ago
-
Pakistan for redefining climate finance to enable developing countries meet NDC goals: PM21 minutes ago
-
Nuclear technology pivotal for decarbonising cotton industry, say experts at COP2921 minutes ago
-
Bees help tackle elephant-human conflict in Kenya4 hours ago
-
UK vows to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 81% on 1990 levels by 203515 minutes ago
-
Poland hoping Swiatek can inspire BJK Cup 'revenge' against Spain4 hours ago