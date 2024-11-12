PM to attend inaugural plenary of COP29 summit, meet world leaders today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to attend the inaugural plenary of the “World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit” of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), being held here today

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to attend the inaugural plenary of the “World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit” of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), being held here today.

Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, the prime minister landed here in the capital city of Azerbaijan to attend the moot and several high-level events and roundtable discussions hosted by Pakistan.

He will host a Climate Round Table Conference organised by Pakistan today to be attended by world leaders.

At the event, the prime minister will highlight the challenges faced by developing countries despite their minimum contribution to carbon emissions.

Moreover, the prime minister will also participate in the high-level event “Glaciers 2025: Action for Glaciers” which is being hosted by Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.

The separate meetings with the prime ministers of Denmark and the Czech Republic are also on today's agenda of the prime minister wherein he would not only discuss the bilateral relations but also highlight the risks posed by climate change to Pakistan.