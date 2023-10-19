Open Menu

PM To Meet China's Xi Jinping In Beijing Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 09:50 AM

PM to meet China's Xi Jinping in Beijing today

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing today, the PM Office said Thursday.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of Third Belt and Road Forum, which was opened by President Xi on Wednesday.

PM Kakar will also meet the Communist Party's Minister for International Department.

He is scheduled to interact with representatives of the leading Chinese companies and businessmen.

Later, the prime minister will visit the Chinese city of Urumqi.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Visit Road Urumqi Beijing Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2023

30 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

1 hour ago
 AI can improve access to education for various soc ..

AI can improve access to education for various social groups facing barriers tod ..

8 hours ago
 ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives ..

ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives at GITEX 2023

9 hours ago
 Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine is ..

Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine issue

10 hours ago
 Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in Worl ..

Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in World Cup semi-final

10 hours ago
US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Ira ..

US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Iranian Ambassador

10 hours ago
 FC, Levies Force, ANF conduct joint operation agai ..

FC, Levies Force, ANF conduct joint operation against drugs crop in Kalat’s Ma ..

10 hours ago
 KP Govt join hands with IRC for ensuring gender eq ..

KP Govt join hands with IRC for ensuring gender equality in KP

10 hours ago
 SAFCO Microfinance Company awarded best company of ..

SAFCO Microfinance Company awarded best company of year, Suleman G. Abro best C ..

10 hours ago
 Tele'a recalled for New Zealand's World Cup semi-f ..

Tele'a recalled for New Zealand's World Cup semi-final against Argentina

10 hours ago
 PPP city chapter observed the 16 anniversary of Ka ..

PPP city chapter observed the 16 anniversary of Karsaz tragedy

10 hours ago

More Stories From World