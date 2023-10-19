(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing today, the PM Office said Thursday.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of Third Belt and Road Forum, which was opened by President Xi on Wednesday.

PM Kakar will also meet the Communist Party's Minister for International Department.

He is scheduled to interact with representatives of the leading Chinese companies and businessmen.

Later, the prime minister will visit the Chinese city of Urumqi.