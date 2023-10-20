PM to spend busy day in Urumqi today

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 08:40 AM

URUMQI (China) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar -ul-Haq Kakar will spend a busy day in Urumqi today, the PM Office said Friday.

The prime minister flew to Urumqi on Thursday evening from Beijing, where he attended the Third Belt and Road Forum and held sidelines meetings with the Chinese leadership and other foreign dignitaries.

In Urumqi, the prime minister will visit Xinjiang University and address the students.

He will meet Ma Xingrui, Party Secretary of Xinjiang and Li Yefei, Deputy Party Secretary.

The prime minister's other engagements include meeting with the leaders of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps besides holding an interaction with the prominent businessmen of Xinjiang.

