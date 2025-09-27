- Home
- World
- PM, UN Secy-General agree on concerted efforts to strengthen UN’s role in advancing global peace, ..
PM, UN Secy-General Agree On Concerted Efforts To Strengthen UN’s Role In Advancing Global Peace, Development
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 01:30 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres met here Friday and agreed on the need for concerted efforts to further enhance and strengthen the indispensable role of the United Nations in advancing global peace and development.
The two sides expressed these views in a meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Session in New York, the PM Office said in a statement.
During their warm and cordial meeting, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolute commitment to strengthening multilateralism with the United Nations playing a central role in addressing the most pressing global challenges.
The Prime Minister appreciated the Secretary-General’s remarkable leadership in promoting international peace and stability, as well as UN’s role in strengthening global governance with enhanced voice of the developing countries.
Expressing gratitude for the Secretary-General’s appreciation of the government’s rescue and relief efforts during the recent devastating floods in Pakistan, the Prime Minister underlined the need for concerted international actions including mobilization of additional climate finance to mitigate the impacts of climate change on the most climate vulnerable countries like Pakistan.
The Prime Minister emphasized issues of critical national and regional importance to Pakistan, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and externally sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.
He urged a just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the Security Council.
The Prime Minister commended the Secretary-General’s leadership and sincere efforts for de-escalation of recent tensions between Pakistan and India.
Sharing serious concern over the burning issue of Gaza, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for efforts for an immediate ceasefire and ending the war, provision of humanitarian assistance, and opening a political horizon for an irreversible path to Palestinian statehood.
The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue playing constructive role as a member of the UN Security Council for regional and international peace and security.
The Secretary-General lauded Pakistan’s strong voice and critical role at the UN, including principled positions at the Security Council.
Recent Stories
Sharjah International Narrator Forum concludes Silver Jubilee
DPM, Costa Rican FM resolve to enhance ties
UoT hosts thematic session on Climate Resilience in Makran
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif appreciates role of US for peace
UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, anti-corruption
Sardar Yasir Ilyas highlights Pakistan’s tourism potential at International In ..
Aqeel Malik lauds Pakistan's proactive diplomacy in Middle East
PTI’s rigid policies created deadlock in dialogue: Huzaifa Rehman
SHC restrains police from arresting lawyer nominated in murder case
'Investopia Global – Alberta' launched to strengthen UAE–Canada economic par ..
Punjab cabinet committee approves Riot Management Force, Forest & Disability Law ..
Pakistan desires peace with India: PM
More Stories From World
-
PM, UN Secy-General agree on concerted efforts to strengthen UN’s role in advancing global peace, ..1 minute ago
-
Pakistani community members demonstrate solidarity with country's leadership outside UN building2 hours ago
-
DPM, Costa Rican FM resolve to enhance ties59 minutes ago
-
Pakistan desires peace with India: PM2 hours ago
-
At UNGA, PM asks developed nations to deliver on climate finance commitments2 hours ago
-
Pakistan committed to stand for peace, justice & development, reinvigorated UN: PM2 hours ago
-
At UNGA, PM highlights externally sponsored terrorism facing Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Pakistan welcomes appointment of UN Envoy on Islamophobia2 hours ago
-
PM says Gaza atrocities stain on global conscience; welcomes recognition of Palestine by states3 hours ago
-
Pakistan to ardently defend water rights of 240mln people, PM tells UN2 hours ago
-
India's tyranny in IIOJK to end soon: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif2 hours ago
-
We have won the war, now we seek to win peace: PM tells UNGA3 hours ago