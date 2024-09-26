Open Menu

PM Urges Sanctions On Israel For Genocidal Acts Against Palestinians

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 03:10 AM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday urged the United Nations Security Council to apply sanctions against Israel including an arms & trade embargo for its genocidal acts against the Palestinians.

“We must compel Israel to halt its genocidal war in Gaza and prevent its attempts to provoke a wider conflict in the middle East,” the prime minister stressed while delivering a statement during the High-Level Open Debate of the Security Council on “Leadership for Peace”, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nation General Assembly Session.

While strongly condemning Israel’s bombing in Lebanon, the prime minister emphasized that it was time to hold its leadership accountable for its crimes against the Palestinians and the Lebanese people.

In addition, he also urged the Security Council to develop an impartial plan for a cease-fire and peaceful solution for the war in Ukraine.

He said proliferating wars in the Middle East, Europe and elsewhere, great powers’ tension, and growing poverty were threating the foundations of the world order.

“Last Sunday we approved the pact for the future. We must give life to our commitments otherwise, the future will be bleak and dangerous,” he stressed.

As regards the Kashmir issue, he emphasized that the Council could no longer ignore the fostering Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

“It poses a great threat to international peace and security. The council must call for a halt to the massive violations of the fundamental rights of Kashmiri people and implement its own resolutions that demand a plebiscite for self determination in Kashmir valley,” the prime minister added.

Furthermore, he called upon the Council to also effectively address the resurgence of the threat of terrorism from Afghanistan especially from Daesh, and Fitna al-Khawaraij.

Likewise, he said the Council must extend active support to the African countries and the African Union to defeat terrorism and foreign interventions. “UN peacekeeping must become more robust and effective.”

He added that the Council should initiate building measures to prevent a war between major powers and ease the rising tension, especially in Asia.

Additionally, the prime minister stressed that the Council must declare zero tolerance for the illegal use of force and revive global efforts to halt and reverse the new arms race in nuclear and conventional weapons.

“It must also build control over new weapons and technologies including Artificial Intelligence that is making war more likely and more lethal.”

He said in cooperation with other member states, Pakistan would pursue these objectives in the Security Council after assuming its seat in the Council next year.

