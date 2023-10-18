Open Menu

PM Urges UN Secy General To Ask Israel To Stop Violence Against Palestinians

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2023 | 10:30 AM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday urged the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to play a role in stopping Israel's violence against Palestinians.

The prime minister and the UN's top diplomat met in Beijing on the sidelines of the Third Belt and Road Forum.

"We demand an end to this indiscriminate targeting and urge the international community to act swiftly to stop the violence and hold those responsible accountable," the prime minister posted on social media platform X after his meeting with Guterres.

PM Kakar strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany Hospital in Gaza, causing immense civilian casualties.

He termed targeting a hospital, a sanctuary for those in need, an "indefensible act of inhumanity".

International humanitarian law gives protection to hospitals and medical personnel, he added.

