PM Urges UN Secy General To Play Role In Stopping Israeli Violence Against Palestinians

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday urged the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to play a role in stopping Israel’s violence against Palestinians

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday urged the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to play a role in stopping Israel’s violence against Palestinians.

The prime minister and the UN top diplomat met in Beijing on the sidelines of the Third Belt and Road Forum.

“We demand an end to this indiscriminate targeting and urge the international community to act swiftly to stop the violence and hold those responsible accountable,” the prime minister posted on social media platform X after his meeting with Guterres.

PM Kakar strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany Hospital in Gaza, causing immense civilian casualties.

He termed targeting a hospital, a sanctuary for those in need, an “indefensible act of inhumanity”.

The international humanitarian law gave protection to hospitals and medical personnel, he added.

Besides the UN secretary-general, the prime minister also interacted with other world leaders attending the Forum.

"Had the privilege to engage in candid discussions with dignitaries attending the 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing to strengthen ties and explore opportunities for mutual benefit," the prime minister wrote on X, also sharing his images while interacting with world leaders.

The prime minister also met Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape on the sidelines of the Forum and discussed matters of mutual interest.

