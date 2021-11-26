PM, Uzbek president express satisfaction over momentum of bilateral ties

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday made a telephone call to Prime Minister Imran Khan and both expressed satisfaction over the pace and momentum of the bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday made a telephone call to Prime Minister Imran Khan and both expressed satisfaction over the pace and momentum of the bilateral relations.

The prime minister underlined the importance of realizing full potential in diverse areas to achieve common goals and objectives.

The prime minister underscored the need for enhancing bilateral economic relations through early conclusion of a Preferential Trade Agreement.

He also reiterated Pakistan's strong commitment to timely completion of Trans-Afghan railway project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan hoped that peace and stability in Afghanistan would help advance connectivity agenda leading to regional prosperity.

The Uzbek President accepted the prime minister's invitation to visit Pakistan, which would further boost existing bilateral cooperation in various fields including economic and trade relations between the two countries.