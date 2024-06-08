Open Menu

Published June 08, 2024

PM visits historical Chinese Terracotta Warriors Museum in Xi'an

XI'AN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by the Pakistani delegation visited the historical site of China, Terracotta Warriors Museum on Saturday.

The visit was part of an invitation extended by the Chinese President Xi Jinping to the prime minister to visit the museum in his hometown, Xi'an.

During the visit the prime minister and the delegation were briefed on the preservation and restoration of historical heritage and the promotion of tourism.

PM Shehbaz visited various sections of the museum and commended the beauty of ancient Chinese heritage and the skill of Chinese artisans.

"Great nations protect and take care of their historical assets like the Chinese do", he said adding that the skill of the Chinese craftsmen of 200 BC was admirable.

The prime minister also appreciated the Chinese government's efforts in preserving and restoring the historical site saying that Pakistan was also rich in historical and cultural heritage.

He said the government would also restore and promote its own historical sites as tourist destinations.

He also thanked the President Xi for inviting him to visit the museum.

Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ataullah Tarar, Dr Musadik Malik, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Rana Tanveer Hussain also accompanied the prime minister during the visit.

