PM Visits UAE's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque In Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, the PM Office said.

The prime minister commenced his visit by offering fateha at the mausoleum of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and recalled visionary leadership of the founding father of the UAE that enriched the culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among various nations of the world.

He recalled late Sheikh Zayed's close relationship with the people and the leadership of Pakistan.

During the visit, the prime minister was briefed about the mosque’s noble message that highlights notions of coexistence, tolerance, and openness to other cultures, inspired by the nation’s late founder’s rich legacy.

He was also apprised about the mosque’s leading role in highlighting the Islamic culture’s true essence and promoting cross-cultural communication worldwide.

Caretaker Chief Minister of the Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi and Pakistan's Ambassador the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmzi also accompanied the Prime Minister.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is a master piece of modern Islamic architecture with capacity to accommodate over 40,000 visitors. Sheikh Zayed Mosque is the largest mosque in UAE and third largest in the world.

