PM Vows To Defend Japan Airspace After Russian 'violation'
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed to "resolutely defend Japan's territory" as Tokyo lodged a protest with Moscow after a Russian patrol plane entered its airspace.
The military responded by scrambling fighter jets and issuing radio and flare warnings, Defence Minister Minoru Kihara told reporters, calling it the first confirmed incursion since 2019.
"We confirmed today that a Russian Il-38 patrol aircraft has violated our airspace over our territorial waters north of Rebun Island, Hokkaido, on three occasions," Kihara said on Monday.
"Today we lodged a very serious protest with the Russian government via diplomatic channels and strongly urged them to prevent a recurrence."
Kishida, speaking to Japanese media in New York, called the incident "extremely regrettable".
"We will resolutely defend Japan's territory, territorial waters, and airspace," the prime minister said.
Japan has supported the Western position on Ukraine, providing Kyiv with financial and material support and sanctioning Russian individuals and organisations after Moscow's invasion of its neighbour.
Kishida met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
Zelensky thanked Kishida for his support since Russia's invasion and conferred upon him a top Ukrainian order of merit, Japan's foreign ministry said.
In 2023, an aircraft believed but not confirmed to be Russian entered Japanese airspace, according to Tokyo's defence ministry.
Kihara said the new incident was "the first publicly announced airspace incursion by a Russian aircraft since June 2019", when a Tu-95 bomber entered Japanese airspace in southern Okinawa and around the Izu Islands south of Tokyo.
Earlier this month, Japan had to scramble fighter jets when Russian aircraft flew around the archipelago for the first time since 2019.
The Tu-142 planes did not enter Japanese airspace but flew over an area subject to a territorial dispute between Japan and Russia, Tokyo said.
Russian and Chinese warships recently held joint drills in the Sea of Japan, part of a major naval exercise that Russian President Vladimir Putin said was the largest of its kind for three decades.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
More Stories From World
-
Union says new Boeing pay offer 'missed the mark'31 minutes ago
-
Biden's UN goodbye aims to 'Trump-proof' legacy41 minutes ago
-
Biden's UN goodbye aims to 'Trump-proof' legacy1 hour ago
-
Major Hurricane John hits Mexico's Pacific coast1 hour ago
-
Argentina seeks Maduro's arrest for crimes against humanity2 hours ago
-
Union says new Boeing pay offer 'missed the mark'2 hours ago
-
Singapore ex-minister set for high-profile corruption trial2 hours ago
-
Japan protests airspace 'violation' by Russian patrol plane3 hours ago
-
New York Liberty riding WNBA boom into playoffs4 hours ago
-
California sues oil giant Exxon over plastic recycling 'myth'4 hours ago
-
John becomes major Category 3 hurricane near Mexico4 hours ago
-
Small tsunamis hit Japan's Izu Islands after quake4 hours ago