PM Winds Up Two-day Azerbaijan Visit; Departs For Uzbekistan

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 06:18 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday departed here for Tashkent after completing his two-day official visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday departed here for Tashkent after completing his two-day official visit to Azerbaijan.

First Deputy Prime Minister Yaqub Abdulla Oglu Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin and other senior diplomatic and government officials saw off the prime minister at the airport.

The prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Investment and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and the Prime Minister's Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi.

During the two-day visit here, the prime minister held a bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks with President Ilham Aliyev wherein the two sides finalised the matters for Baku's $2 billion investment in Pakistan.

He also addressed a Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum besides visiting a Victory Monument to pay tribute to the martyrs and heroes of the 44-day Nagorno-Karabakh war.

