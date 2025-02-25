PM Winds Up Two-day Azerbaijan Visit; Departs For Uzbekistan
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 06:18 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday departed here for Tashkent after completing his two-day official visit to Azerbaijan
BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday departed here for Tashkent after completing his two-day official visit to Azerbaijan.
First Deputy Prime Minister Yaqub Abdulla Oglu Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin and other senior diplomatic and government officials saw off the prime minister at the airport.
The prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Investment and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and the Prime Minister's Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi.
During the two-day visit here, the prime minister held a bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks with President Ilham Aliyev wherein the two sides finalised the matters for Baku's $2 billion investment in Pakistan.
He also addressed a Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum besides visiting a Victory Monument to pay tribute to the martyrs and heroes of the 44-day Nagorno-Karabakh war.
Recent Stories
Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing to set up AED110 million factory in KEZAD
IPAK group records 61% growth in its revenues
CM Surveillance Directorate chief briefed on law, order
Pak- Uzbekistan strengthen economic ties as Commerce, investment Ministers arriv ..
Rain forces abandonment of ICC CT match between Australia & South Africa
Governor Kundi vows to advocate for local government rights
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025 concluded
SRTI Park, Italian Institutions sign pact to attract investments
S. Korea's central bank cuts rate, growth outlook over tariff fears
Experts call for policy coherence, innovative financing to attract investment in ..
NSPP, PIPS sign MoU to foster mutual collaboration and enhance capacity building
Police, pharmacy ink MOU
More Stories From World
-
Nine soldiers killed in Colombia road accident21 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz in Tashkent on a two-day official visit31 minutes ago
-
Five items on the agenda for Trump-Starmer meet1 hour ago
-
Across China: NW China unearthed ceramics reveal multi-ethnic integration centuries ago1 hour ago
-
Kremlin hails 'balanced' US position on Ukraine after UN vote1 hour ago
-
E-commerce thrives in Cambodia1 hour ago
-
Fiji warns of water contamination amid flooding1 hour ago
-
PM winds up two-day Azerbaijan visit; departs for Uzbekistan2 minutes ago
-
Roof collapse kills four, injures three in Afghanistan's Kandahar1 hour ago
-
Search for doomed MH370 resumes 11 years after disappearance1 hour ago
-
Ramadan volunteer opportunities announced for Two Holy Mosques1 hour ago
-
Across China: Silver economy boosts cultural, elderly tourism development1 hour ago