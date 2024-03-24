Open Menu

PM Wishes Speedy Recovery Of King Charles, Princess Catherine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM

PM wishes speedy recovery of King Charles, Princess Catherine

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday wished for the full and speedy recovery of British King Charles III and Princess Catherine.

“The Royal Family is widely respected & revered in Pakistan. We stand with them in these difficult times,” the prime minister posted on X.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

14 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

14 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

14 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

14 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

14 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

14 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

14 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

14 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

15 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

15 hours ago

More Stories From World