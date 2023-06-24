Open Menu

PMC Wagner Head Accepts Lukashenko's Proposal On De-Escalation Steps - Minsk

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 11:00 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin, has accepted the proposal of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to stop the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and take further steps to de-escalate the situation, the Belarusian presidential office said on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed his Belarusian counterpart on the situation in the southern Russia around the PMC Wagner, with the two leaders agreeing on coordinated actions, according to Lukashenko's office.

"In line with the agreements and as agreed with the Russian president, the Belarusian president held talks with the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, after additionally clarifying the situation via its own channels.

As a result, agreements on unacceptability of unleashing a bloody slaughter on the Russian territory were reached. Yevgeny Prigozhin has accepted the proposal of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to stop the movement of Wagner troops on the Russian territory and take further steps to de-escalate tensions," the office was as quoted as saying by the Pool Pervogo Telegram channel.

