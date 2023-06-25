Open Menu

PMC Wagner Head Prigozhin Says Company Moving Its Troops Back To Field Camps

Published June 25, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) The head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the company is turning its troop columns back and moving back to its field camps.

"Understanding all responsibility that Russian blood from one of the sides could be spilled, we are turning our columns back and moving to the opposite direction to field camps in accordance with plans," Prigozhin said in an audio statement released on his Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian presidential office said that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin, with the latter accepting Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and take further steps to de-escalate the situation.

