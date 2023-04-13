UrduPoint.com

PMC Wagner Kills 38,000 Fighters From Kiev's Side - Prigozhin

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 09:53 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Units of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) have killed 38,000 fighters from Kiev's side during Russia's special military operation, PMC's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Thursday.

"We entered into hostilities on March 19, 2022. From the first day of hostilities to the present day, our estimate ... 38,000 people killed. Including 32,000 people killed in Bakhmut, Soledar and the surrounding area during the assault of Bakhmut," Prigozhin said in the audio message on his Telegram channel.

